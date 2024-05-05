Some of these playgrounds are long gone and most have changed beyond recognition.
1. Roundabout
How many kids can you get on a roundabout? Children pictured at the Countess Road playground, Sheffield April 24 ,1962 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. More roundabout fun
Fun on the roundabout in this Sheffield playground in 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Adventure
Enjoying the rope swing in the Ripon Street adventure playground in 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Broomhall
Nine year old Karen Broadhurst and her seven year old brother Craig of Clubgarden Road, Broomhill, playing in Broomhall adventure playground on August 20, 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers