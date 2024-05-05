Sheffield retro: 17 photos looking back at playground fun around the city

As the weather finally turns a little bit warmer, here we take a look back at children enjoying the great outdoors in Sheffield over the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 5th May 2024, 06:00 BST

Some of these playgrounds are long gone and most have changed beyond recognition.

How many kids can you get on a roundabout? Children pictured at the Countess Road playground, Sheffield April 24 ,1962

1. Roundabout

How many kids can you get on a roundabout? Children pictured at the Countess Road playground, Sheffield April 24 ,1962

Fun on the roundabout in this Sheffield playground in 1967

2. More roundabout fun

Fun on the roundabout in this Sheffield playground in 1967

Enjoying the rope swing in the Ripon Street adventure playground in 1970

3. Adventure

Enjoying the rope swing in the Ripon Street adventure playground in 1970

Nine year old Karen Broadhurst and her seven year old brother Craig of Clubgarden Road, Broomhill, playing in Broomhall adventure playground on August 20, 1979

4. Broomhall

Nine year old Karen Broadhurst and her seven year old brother Craig of Clubgarden Road, Broomhill, playing in Broomhall adventure playground on August 20, 1979

