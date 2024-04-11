Sheffield retro: 17 photos looking back at our sporting youngsters in the 1990s

Football, basketball, rounders and athletics are just some of the sports featured in our gallery of Sheffield school sports photos from the 1990s.
By Jane Salt
Published 11th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

Can you see yourself or anyone you know?

Pictured at Totley Primary school, Sunnyvale Road, Totley, is the girls football team. Left to right, back row, Charlotte Wilde, Kate Foley, Megan Randall and Rosie Aspinall. Front row: Louise Myers, Claire Wells, Lucy Berry, Ruth Dacey, and Zoe Thirsk, May 1998

1. Football

Pictured at Totley Primary school, Sunnyvale Road, Totley, is the girls football team. Left to right, back row, Charlotte Wilde, Kate Foley, Megan Randall and Rosie Aspinall. Front row: Louise Myers, Claire Wells, Lucy Berry, Ruth Dacey, and Zoe Thirsk, May 1998 Photo: Waistell

Photo Sales
Pupils from Arbourthorne Junior School receive the Dave Aizlewood memorial trophy from Ian Spooner the chairman of Sheffield Schools Athletics Association, for them gaining the most points at the city championships, October 1999

2. Athletics

Pupils from Arbourthorne Junior School receive the Dave Aizlewood memorial trophy from Ian Spooner the chairman of Sheffield Schools Athletics Association, for them gaining the most points at the city championships, October 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)

Photo Sales
Pictured at Hinde House school, Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield, where pupils are seen with Sharks player Ian McKinney (left) and Franz-Van Shorter who was also coaching the girls, February 1999

3. Basketball

Pictured at Hinde House school, Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield, where pupils are seen with Sharks player Ian McKinney (left) and Franz-Van Shorter who was also coaching the girls, February 1999 Photo: Waistell

Photo Sales
Lisa Wilson (foreground) of the Rambert Dance Company, takes a dance workshop with girls at All Saint's School, Sheffield, October 1997

4. Dance

Lisa Wilson (foreground) of the Rambert Dance Company, takes a dance workshop with girls at All Saint's School, Sheffield, October 1997 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldFootball