Can you see yourself or anyone you know?
1. Football
Pictured at Totley Primary school, Sunnyvale Road, Totley, is the girls football team. Left to right, back row, Charlotte Wilde, Kate Foley, Megan Randall and Rosie Aspinall. Front row: Louise Myers, Claire Wells, Lucy Berry, Ruth Dacey, and Zoe Thirsk, May 1998 Photo: Waistell
2. Athletics
Pupils from Arbourthorne Junior School receive the Dave Aizlewood memorial trophy from Ian Spooner the chairman of Sheffield Schools Athletics Association, for them gaining the most points at the city championships, October 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)
3. Basketball
Pictured at Hinde House school, Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield, where pupils are seen with Sharks player Ian McKinney (left) and Franz-Van Shorter who was also coaching the girls, February 1999 Photo: Waistell
4. Dance
Lisa Wilson (foreground) of the Rambert Dance Company, takes a dance workshop with girls at All Saint's School, Sheffield, October 1997 Photo: Roger Nadal