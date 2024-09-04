Our Retro gallery from 1998 includes famous faces, the first flight from Sheffield Airport, the opening of the Players Cafe, and much more.
1. Famous visitor
Sean Bean meets young people at Wybourn Young People's Resource Centre, including (centre) Jodie Parkin (8) of Parkhill, February 27, 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Players
Joe Elliott of Def Leppard and members of the Wednesday Band pictured at the opening party of the Players Cafe, Sheffield, March 2, 1998 Photo: Paul Chappells
3. Innkeeper of the Year
Carmel Daly, licensee at Hanrahan's, Glossop Road, Sheffield, who has just become National Innkeeper of the Year, March 31, 1998 Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Take off
Richard Caborn collects his boarding card from Alisa Mullin for the first flight out of Sheffield Airport. Looking on, from left, are Phil Chapman, director of planning KLM UK., Clive Betts MP, Jon Horne, managing director of Sheffield Airport and Michael Shield, director of Sheffield Airport, February 16, 1998 Photo: Dennis Lound