These retro photos show just how much Sheffield has changed over the last 50 years.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

It was the year of 1972 – coal miners walked out in their first national strike for almost 50 years; more than one million people were registered unemployed for the first time since the 1930s, and Mastermind was broadcast on BBC 1 for the first time.

We have dug into our archives to transport you back more than half a century to Sheffield – is there anywhere, or anyone, you recognise?

It's a decade many will look back on with fond memories.

Sheffield in the 1970s

It's a decade many will look back on with fond memories.

Sheffield Boys Brigade annual parade through Barkers Pool in October 1972

Marching to the beat

Sheffield Boys Brigade annual parade through Barkers Pool in October 1972

The Buffer Girls who worked on Sheffield's famous cutlery pictured in September 1972

Buffer Girls

The Buffer Girls who worked on Sheffield's famous cutlery pictured in September 1972

Sheffield Illuminations switch on. Gloops gets in on the picture as the Lord Mayor hands over the keys for a Variety Club Sunshine Coach, with Emile Ford November 1972.

Illuminations

Sheffield Illuminations switch on. Gloops gets in on the picture as the Lord Mayor hands over the keys for a Variety Club Sunshine Coach, with Emile Ford November 1972.

