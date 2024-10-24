Sheffield RAG’s fundraising began in 1920 when medical students would raise money for the city’s hospitals, and from there it developed into a week of fundraising frivolity culminating in one of the highlights in the city’s calendar, the annual Rag Parade through the city centre that would be attended by thousands.

Decorated floats, a boat race, the annual Rag Fairy, and the Twikker rag mag were just some of the innovative money-raising schemes they came up with for good causes in Sheffield.

Rag Week often saw students bring in a six-figure sum for charity. Here we take a look back at some of the antics the students got up to in years gone by. Have you got fond memories of the University Rag Parades?

1 . Rag fairy Malcolm Rag Fairy Malcolm Kiernan arrives at Sheffield Town Hall to sell the Lord Mayor, Ald. Harold Hebblethwaite, the first copy of their rag mag Twikker, in October 1971

2 . Off with his head! A student entertains the crowds outside the town hall during the Sheffield University Rag Week, October 26, 1976

3 . Danger men at work! Sheffield University Rag parade in the city centre, October 27, 1973

4 . Crowds The crowds turn out to see the 1971Sheffield University Rag as this elabroate float makes its way down High Street