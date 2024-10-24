Sheffield RAG’s fundraising began in 1920 when medical students would raise money for the city’s hospitals, and from there it developed into a week of fundraising frivolity culminating in one of the highlights in the city’s calendar, the annual Rag Parade through the city centre that would be attended by thousands.
Decorated floats, a boat race, the annual Rag Fairy, and the Twikker rag mag were just some of the innovative money-raising schemes they came up with for good causes in Sheffield.
Rag Week often saw students bring in a six-figure sum for charity. Here we take a look back at some of the antics the students got up to in years gone by. Have you got fond memories of the University Rag Parades?
