Sheffield retro: 17 of the best photos looking back at the popular Christmas lights switch-on event

By Jane Salt
Published 15th Nov 2024, 06:45 GMT
As the council cancels the Sheffield Christmas lights switch-on for the second consecutive year due to the construction work in Fargate, here we take a look back at how we celebrated the event over the years.

The crowds on our photographs show how popular the switch-on event was. There will still be lights, markets and other events in the centre this year, but without the popular countdown and switch-on event.

Can you recognise anyone you know?

Lights in the Peace Gardens, Sheffield, as the illuminations are switched on, November 13, 2002

1. Illuminations

Lights in the Peace Gardens, Sheffield, as the illuminations are switched on, November 13, 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis

The crowd wait for Buzz and Woody to turn the lights on at the Sheffield city centre switch-on event in Fargate, November 14, 2001

2. Fargate

The crowd wait for Buzz and Woody to turn the lights on at the Sheffield city centre switch-on event in Fargate, November 14, 2001 Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)

Crowds pack the Peace Gardens for the Sheffield Christmas lights switch-on, November 21, 2004

3. Crowds

Crowds pack the Peace Gardens for the Sheffield Christmas lights switch-on, November 21, 2004 Photo: Steve Ellis

Dick & Dom and G4 combine together to switch on the Sheffield city centre Christmas lights, November 20, 2005

4. Famous faces

Dick & Dom and G4 combine together to switch on the Sheffield city centre Christmas lights, November 20, 2005 Photo: Steve Ellis

