The crowds on our photographs show how popular the switch-on event was. There will still be lights, markets and other events in the centre this year, but without the popular countdown and switch-on event.
Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Illuminations
Lights in the Peace Gardens, Sheffield, as the illuminations are switched on, November 13, 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Fargate
The crowd wait for Buzz and Woody to turn the lights on at the Sheffield city centre switch-on event in Fargate, November 14, 2001 Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)
3. Crowds
Crowds pack the Peace Gardens for the Sheffield Christmas lights switch-on, November 21, 2004 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Famous faces
Dick & Dom and G4 combine together to switch on the Sheffield city centre Christmas lights, November 20, 2005 Photo: Steve Ellis
