Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic pictures looking back at Christmas fun in the city during the 90s and noughties

By Jane Salt
Published 19th Dec 2024, 06:45 BST
Our Retro gallery looks back at Sheffield folk enjoying the run up to Christmas in the 90s and early noughties

Our photos look back at meeting Santa, children’s parties, nights out and more. Can you recognise anyone you know?

Pictured at the Ultimate Christmas Party 2002 at Ponds Forge, are, left to right, Lorna McNeill, Annette Lee, Donna Roberts, Harry Brown, Sarah Wright, Jane Hutchins and Melanie Wilson, December20, 2002

1. Ultimate Christmas Party

Pictured at the Ultimate Christmas Party 2002 at Ponds Forge, are, left to right, Lorna McNeill, Annette Lee, Donna Roberts, Harry Brown, Sarah Wright, Jane Hutchins and Melanie Wilson, December20, 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales
Father Christmas with some of the children at the children's Christmas party at Concord Sports Centre, December 15, 2002

2. Christmas party

Father Christmas with some of the children at the children's Christmas party at Concord Sports Centre, December 15, 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Chloe and Chelsea (4) wrap themselves and the Christmas tree up in part of the world's longest paperchain at Sheffield Children's Hospital, December 23, 1996

3. Longest paperchain

Chloe and Chelsea (4) wrap themselves and the Christmas tree up in part of the world's longest paperchain at Sheffield Children's Hospital, December 23, 1996 Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Children from the Montessori school, Psalter Lane, during their Christmas production at the Merlin Theatre, Nether Edge, Sheffield, December 11, 1996

4. Theatre production

Children from the Montessori school, Psalter Lane, during their Christmas production at the Merlin Theatre, Nether Edge, Sheffield, December 11, 1996 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice