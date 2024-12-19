Our photos look back at meeting Santa, children’s parties, nights out and more. Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Ultimate Christmas Party
Pictured at the Ultimate Christmas Party 2002 at Ponds Forge, are, left to right, Lorna McNeill, Annette Lee, Donna Roberts, Harry Brown, Sarah Wright, Jane Hutchins and Melanie Wilson, December20, 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge
2. Christmas party
Father Christmas with some of the children at the children's Christmas party at Concord Sports Centre, December 15, 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Longest paperchain
Chloe and Chelsea (4) wrap themselves and the Christmas tree up in part of the world's longest paperchain at Sheffield Children's Hospital, December 23, 1996 Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Theatre production
Children from the Montessori school, Psalter Lane, during their Christmas production at the Merlin Theatre, Nether Edge, Sheffield, December 11, 1996 Photo: Stuart Hastings
