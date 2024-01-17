Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos taking you back to 1974
Retro takes a look around Sheffield 50 as it was years ago.
By Jane Salt
Published 17th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT
These nostalgic photographs will take you back in time to 1974.
Pictured are stalls at the old Setts Market, shops on Chapel Walk, and circus elephants parading through Sheffield city centre.
The opening of Sheffield Parkway that year is also featured, along with scenes from Sheffield suburbs, including Fulwood, Fir Vale and Crosspool.
