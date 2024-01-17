News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos taking you back to 1974

Retro takes a look around Sheffield 50 as it was years ago.
By Jane Salt
Published 17th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

These nostalgic photographs will take you back in time to 1974.

Pictured are stalls at the old Setts Market, shops on Chapel Walk, and circus elephants parading through Sheffield city centre.

The opening of Sheffield Parkway that year is also featured, along with scenes from Sheffield suburbs, including Fulwood, Fir Vale and Crosspool.

Teddy Boys pictured outside the Barley Corn Hotel, Cambridge Street, Sheffield, August 1974

1. Barley Corn

Teddy Boys pictured outside the Barley Corn Hotel, Cambridge Street, Sheffield, August 1974 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

A busy open air Setts Market, Exchange Street, adjacent to the Sheaf Market Hall, Sheffield, pictured in 1974

2. Market

A busy open air Setts Market, Exchange Street, adjacent to the Sheaf Market Hall, Sheffield, pictured in 1974 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Brightside & Carbrook store, Castle House, Sheffield pictured here in 1974

3. Castle House

The Brightside & Carbrook store, Castle House, Sheffield pictured here in 1974 Photo: Submiitted

A rainy day for shoppers enjoying the many shops on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, November 18, 1974

4. Shopping

A rainy day for shoppers enjoying the many shops on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, November 18, 1974 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

