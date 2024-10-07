School days, festivals and even a safety pin snake feature in our retro gallery of photographs. Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Fund raising
Pictured at the Parson Cross Primary School, Halifax Road, Sheffield, where a fancy dress sponsored walk was held to raise cash to buy the Old School House. Seen are children as they prepare to walk around the school's catchment area, March 20, 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)
2. Safety pin snake
Left to right, Melissa Gregory (12), Keeley Swift (12), Amie Grady (11) and Kerrie Rodgers (12) with some of the 760,000 safety pins they have made into a metres long snake, at Colley Road, Parson Cross, September 20, 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Retirement
School assistant Lorna Redfern is given a big send off by pupils at Meynell Primary School, Parson Cross. She is retiring after 25 years, March 19, 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal
4. Hardware
Ann Marsden of the Kath Rose hardware store pictured in August 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson
