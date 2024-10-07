Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos taking a look around Parson Cross in the 90s and noughties

By Jane Salt
Published 7th Oct 2024, 06:45 BST
A search of our archives brings you these colourful pictures of life in Parson Cross, Sheffield, in the 90s and early 2000s

School days, festivals and even a safety pin snake feature in our retro gallery of photographs. Can you recognise anyone you know?

Pictured at the Parson Cross Primary School, Halifax Road, Sheffield, where a fancy dress sponsored walk was held to raise cash to buy the Old School House. Seen are children as they prepare to walk around the school's catchment area, March 20, 2002

1. Fund raising

Pictured at the Parson Cross Primary School, Halifax Road, Sheffield, where a fancy dress sponsored walk was held to raise cash to buy the Old School House. Seen are children as they prepare to walk around the school's catchment area, March 20, 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

Photo Sales
Left to right, Melissa Gregory (12), Keeley Swift (12), Amie Grady (11) and Kerrie Rodgers (12) with some of the 760,000 safety pins they have made into a metres long snake, at Colley Road, Parson Cross, September 20, 1998

2. Safety pin snake

Left to right, Melissa Gregory (12), Keeley Swift (12), Amie Grady (11) and Kerrie Rodgers (12) with some of the 760,000 safety pins they have made into a metres long snake, at Colley Road, Parson Cross, September 20, 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
School assistant Lorna Redfern is given a big send off by pupils at Meynell Primary School, Parson Cross. She is retiring after 25 years, March 19, 1999

3. Retirement

School assistant Lorna Redfern is given a big send off by pupils at Meynell Primary School, Parson Cross. She is retiring after 25 years, March 19, 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Ann Marsden of the Kath Rose hardware store pictured in August 2003

4. Hardware

Ann Marsden of the Kath Rose hardware store pictured in August 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice