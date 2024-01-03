2 . MFI

Furniture retailer MFI was one of the largest suppliers of kitchens and bedroom furniture in the UK. The business ceased trading in 2008 after going into administration. Pictured here is the grand opening of the new MFI Store at St Mary's Gate, Sheffield. After weeks of building, sales manager Rob Patrick and his team were joined by a Jamie Oliver look-alike of their very own and the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Diane Leek, for an exclusive preview of the new store, May 30, 2003 Photo: Fiona Firth