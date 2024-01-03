Sheffield has lost many shops over the years.
Our retro gallery of photographs takes a nostalgic look back at just a few of the stores and supermarkets no longer on our high streets.
The shops pictured include Netto, BHS, Blockbuster Videos, Debenhams, Toys R Us and many others.
How many do you remember?
1. Netto
Discount supermarket chain Netto arrived in the UK in 1990 and was finally sold to Asda in 2014. Pictured here is the store at Manor Top in October 2008 Photo: Roger Nadal staff
2. MFI
Furniture retailer MFI was one of the largest suppliers of kitchens and bedroom furniture in the UK. The business ceased trading in 2008 after going into administration. Pictured here is the grand opening of the new MFI Store at St Mary's Gate, Sheffield. After weeks of building, sales manager Rob Patrick and his team were joined by a Jamie Oliver look-alike of their very own and the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Diane Leek, for an exclusive preview of the new store, May 30, 2003 Photo: Fiona Firth
3. Mothercare
Mothercare and the Early Learning Centre in Barker's Pool. Sheffield, due for closure in January 2017 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Adams
Pictured at the Adams childrenswear new shop on Fargate, Sheffield, where pupils from St Wilfrid's Primary school, Millhouses Lane, were opening the new look store. Seen is Kasia Suchecka as she cuts the tape with store manager Karen Milnes, May 19, 1997 Photo: Waistell