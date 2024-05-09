How many can you remember?
1. Regent and Cinema House
The Regent Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, later became the Gaumont Cinema. To the left of the picture is the old Cinema House Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Palace
The Wicker Picture Palace opened on Monday, June 14, 1920. It is pictured here in 1962 shortly before it was renamed Studio 7. It was converted to a triple screen cinema in 1974 and renamed Studio 5, 6, 7. It finally closed for good on August 20, 1987 and was demolished in the 1990s for part of the Sheffield ring road scheme. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Cartoon Cinema
The picture shows Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, including the Cartoon Cinema (later the Classic Cinema) on the right and the C & A store in the background. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Greystones
The old Greystones Cinema, Sheffield, pictured in 1979. The cinema opened in 1914 and later became a bingo hall. Following a disastrous fire in November 1982, the building was demolished. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers