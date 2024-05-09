Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos looking back at Sheffield's old cinemas

By Jane Salt
Published 9th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Our gallery of photographs takes a step back in time to look at Sheffield’s cinemas of the past

How many can you remember?

1. Regent and Cinema House

The Regent Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, later became the Gaumont Cinema. To the left of the picture is the old Cinema House Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Palace

The Wicker Picture Palace opened on Monday, June 14, 1920. It is pictured here in 1962 shortly before it was renamed Studio 7. It was converted to a triple screen cinema in 1974 and renamed Studio 5, 6, 7. It finally closed for good on August 20, 1987 and was demolished in the 1990s for part of the Sheffield ring road scheme. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Cartoon Cinema

The picture shows Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, including the Cartoon Cinema (later the Classic Cinema) on the right and the C & A store in the background. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Greystones

The old Greystones Cinema, Sheffield, pictured in 1979. The cinema opened in 1914 and later became a bingo hall. Following a disastrous fire in November 1982, the building was demolished. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

