Lost shops, schools, swimming baths and a hotel feature in this trip down memory lane.
Do they bring back memories for you?
1. Boys race
The contestants in the boys race of the "Greno Chase" around 1971. Photo submitted by Jean Smith Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Explosion
Wrecked cars after an explosion at the Effingham Street gas works, Sheffield, in October 1973 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Theatre
The Sheffield Playhouse Theatre, Townhead Street, pictured on May 20, 1971. The theatre closed its doors for good on June 26, 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Swimming Baths
Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Sheffield, on August 23, 1973. The swimming pool, situated on the road between Sheffield Station and the Park Square roundabout, was opened in November 1972 but had closed by January 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
