A view of Sheffield's Haymarket in 1972 with British Home Stores, Burton Tailoring and Woolworth's on the right of the pictureplaceholder image
A view of Sheffield's Haymarket in 1972 with British Home Stores, Burton Tailoring and Woolworth's on the right of the picture

Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos looking back at Sheffield in the early1970s - including schools and shops

By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Our gallery takes you on a trip around Sheffield in the early 1970s.

Lost shops, schools, swimming baths and a hotel feature in this trip down memory lane.

Do they bring back memories for you?

The contestants in the boys race of the "Greno Chase" around 1971. Photo submitted by Jean Smith

1. Boys race

The contestants in the boys race of the "Greno Chase" around 1971. Photo submitted by Jean Smith Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Wrecked cars after an explosion at the Effingham Street gas works, Sheffield, in October 1973

2. Explosion

Wrecked cars after an explosion at the Effingham Street gas works, Sheffield, in October 1973 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
The Sheffield Playhouse Theatre, Townhead Street, pictured on May 20, 1971. The theatre closed its doors for good on June 26, 1971

3. Theatre

The Sheffield Playhouse Theatre, Townhead Street, pictured on May 20, 1971. The theatre closed its doors for good on June 26, 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Sheffield, on August 23, 1973. The swimming pool, situated on the road between Sheffield Station and the Park Square roundabout, was opened in November 1972 but had closed by January 1991

4. Swimming Baths

Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Sheffield, on August 23, 1973. The swimming pool, situated on the road between Sheffield Station and the Park Square roundabout, was opened in November 1972 but had closed by January 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice