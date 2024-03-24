Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos looking back at schooldays in the 1980s

Today we’re looking back at pupils, teachers and schools in Sheffield during the 1980s.
By Jane Salt
Published 24th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

Our retro photo gallery includes competitions, celebrations, schools and teachers from the past.

Did you go to school in the 1980s? Can you see yourself or anyone you know?

The Etcetera Company from Tapton School busy making their hippos for the Young Enterprise Competition in January 1986

1. Enterprise

The Etcetera Company from Tapton School busy making their hippos for the Young Enterprise Competition in January 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pupils of Henry Fanshawe School, Dronfield, pictured here with the Octopus Garden they have made for the 1984 Young Enterprise Competition, March 5, 1984

2. Henry Fanshawe

Pupils of Henry Fanshawe School, Dronfield, pictured here with the Octopus Garden they have made for the 1984 Young Enterprise Competition, March 5, 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Arthur Colledge, left, receives a gift as he retires from Jordanthorpe Comprehensive School, pictured here with Ron Webb and Frank Goodall, July 1988

3. Jordanthorpe

Arthur Colledge, left, receives a gift as he retires from Jordanthorpe Comprehensive School, pictured here with Ron Webb and Frank Goodall, July 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield's Brook School, Richmond Road, pictured in March 1985

4. Brook

Sheffield's Brook School, Richmond Road, pictured in March 1985 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

