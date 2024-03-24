Did you go to school in the 1980s? Can you see yourself or anyone you know?
1. Enterprise
The Etcetera Company from Tapton School busy making their hippos for the Young Enterprise Competition in January 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Henry Fanshawe
Pupils of Henry Fanshawe School, Dronfield, pictured here with the Octopus Garden they have made for the 1984 Young Enterprise Competition, March 5, 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Jordanthorpe
Arthur Colledge, left, receives a gift as he retires from Jordanthorpe Comprehensive School, pictured here with Ron Webb and Frank Goodall, July 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Brook
Sheffield's Brook School, Richmond Road, pictured in March 1985 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers