Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos looking back at pubs in the 90s

By Jane Salt
Published 15th Sep 2024, 07:30 GMT
Sheffield pubs and their landlords and landladies feature in our gallery of photographs from the 1990s.

Most of these pubs have closed or changed beyond recognition. Do you have memories of visiting them?

1. Pub of the month

Staff and friends of the Red House Pub, Solly Street, Sheffield, carry the cask to celebrate being named pub of the month in June 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal

2. In good health

James Harriman, manager of Sheffield's new Tap & Spile pub, The Harley, Glossop Road, April 1999 Photo: Submitted

3. Flares

Manager Rachel Watson and Ben Marshall at the Flares pub, West Street, Sheffield, August 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal

4. Millennium clocks

Janet Turner and Roger Pepper at the Banner Cross pub, Sheffield, pictured with their clocks from around the world counting down to the millennium, July 28, 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson

