Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos looking back at picturesque Oughtibridge village through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 14th Oct 2024, 06:45 BST
Retro takes a look back at the pretty Sheffield village of Oughtibridge through the years.

From the 1920s through to more recent times, our gallery of photos looks back at how the village has changed over time.

Do you have memories of living or working in the village?

Mortons Transport firm in the 1930s, Church Street, Oughtibridge.

1. Transport firm

Mortons Transport firm in the 1930s, Church Street, Oughtibridge. Photo: Barry Couldwell

The old Oughtibridge station in Station Lane

2. Station

The old Oughtibridge station in Station Lane Photo: Submitted

British Tissues staff taken outside the Parish Hall, Church Street, Oughtibridge, in the late 1930s

3. British Tissues

British Tissues staff taken outside the Parish Hall, Church Street, Oughtibridge, in the late 1930s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Oughtibridge football club 1919/1920

4. Football

Oughtibridge football club 1919/1920 Photo: Submitted

