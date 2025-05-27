Liberty X meeting fans at Hillsborough Park Mayfest, June 11, 2002Liberty X meeting fans at Hillsborough Park Mayfest, June 11, 2002
Liberty X meeting fans at Hillsborough Park Mayfest, June 11, 2002

Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos Looking back at Mayfest in Hillsborough Park

By Jane Salt
Published 27th May 2025, 08:08 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 08:08 BST
A search of our archives brings you these photos of Mayfest celebrations in Hillsborough Park in the early 2000s

Famous faces, donkey rides, fun on the beach and fairground rides all feature in our Retro gallery. Do you have fond memories of the Mayfest celebrations?

The tug of war competition at Mayfest, Hillsborough Park, May 19, 2005

1. Tug of war

The tug of war competition at Mayfest, Hillsborough Park, May 19, 2005 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrate during the play-offs against Hartlepool in the tent at Mayfest, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, May 29, 2005

2. Wednesday fans

Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrate during the play-offs against Hartlepool in the tent at Mayfest, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, May 29, 2005 Photo: Dennis Lound

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrate during the play-offs against Hartlepool in the tent at Mayfest, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, May 29, 2005

3. Celebrate

Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrate during the play-offs against Hartlepool in the tent at Mayfest, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, May 29, 2005 Photo: Dennis Lound

Photo Sales
Heather Lindsay from Whiston and Bobby Knutt pose in seaside postcard mode to preview the Mayfest in Hillsborough Park, May 29, 2002

4. Bobby Knutt

Heather Lindsay from Whiston and Bobby Knutt pose in seaside postcard mode to preview the Mayfest in Hillsborough Park, May 29, 2002 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice