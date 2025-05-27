Famous faces, donkey rides, fun on the beach and fairground rides all feature in our Retro gallery. Do you have fond memories of the Mayfest celebrations?
1. Tug of war
The tug of war competition at Mayfest, Hillsborough Park, May 19, 2005 Photo: Submitted
2. Wednesday fans
Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrate during the play-offs against Hartlepool in the tent at Mayfest, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, May 29, 2005 Photo: Dennis Lound
3. Celebrate
Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrate during the play-offs against Hartlepool in the tent at Mayfest, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, May 29, 2005 Photo: Dennis Lound
4. Bobby Knutt
Heather Lindsay from Whiston and Bobby Knutt pose in seaside postcard mode to preview the Mayfest in Hillsborough Park, May 29, 2002 Photo: Stuart Hastings
