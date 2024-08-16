Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos looking back at lollipop people from the 1940s to the 2000s

By Jane Salt
Published 16th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST
The times and the traffic might have changed, but the need has never gone away.

Our gallery of photos takes a look back at school crossing patrols in Sheffield through the years.

From the 1940s through to the 2000s, come sun, rain or snow, our photos show how the lollipop men and women welcomed us with a smile and a safe crossing on the way to school.

Can you recognise anyone from the photos?

A school crossing patrol, outside Saint Patrick's RC church, Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane Top, c1940

1. 1940s

A school crossing patrol, outside Saint Patrick's RC church, Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane Top, c1940 Photo: Sheffield Libraries

Photo Sales
A Lollipop man helps a boy to cross the road in December 1968

2. Helping hand

A Lollipop man helps a boy to cross the road in December 1968 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Lollipop lady Mrs Patrick helps children across the road in June 1978

3. 1970s

Lollipop lady Mrs Patrick helps children across the road in June 1978 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Jean Croft directs children across Ben Lane at Wisewood for what could be the last time. Cash strapped education chiefs are set to abolish lollipop ladies in an effort to save money, November 1995

4. Wisewood

Jean Croft directs children across Ben Lane at Wisewood for what could be the last time. Cash strapped education chiefs are set to abolish lollipop ladies in an effort to save money, November 1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.