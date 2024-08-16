Our gallery of photos takes a look back at school crossing patrols in Sheffield through the years.
From the 1940s through to the 2000s, come sun, rain or snow, our photos show how the lollipop men and women welcomed us with a smile and a safe crossing on the way to school.
Can you recognise anyone from the photos?
1. 1940s
A school crossing patrol, outside Saint Patrick's RC church, Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane Top, c1940 Photo: Sheffield Libraries
2. Helping hand
A Lollipop man helps a boy to cross the road in December 1968 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. 1970s
Lollipop lady Mrs Patrick helps children across the road in June 1978 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Wisewood
Jean Croft directs children across Ben Lane at Wisewood for what could be the last time. Cash strapped education chiefs are set to abolish lollipop ladies in an effort to save money, November 1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
