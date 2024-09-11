Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos looking back at Endcliffe Park, from circus to balloon rides

By Jane Salt
Published 11th Sep 2024, 06:45 BST
Our photos take a look back at Sheffield’s popular Endcliffe Park through the years.

Beautiful scenery and fun events including wonky donkeys, a lifeboat in the park, balloon rides, a circus, and much more are featured in this gallery of photographs.

Can you remember some of these events and are there any faces you recognise?

A view of Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, with the statue of Queen Victoria in the background

1. Statue

A view of Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, with the statue of Queen Victoria in the background Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Looking back at the Endcliffe Park cafe which used to be at the entrance to the park

2. Cafe

Looking back at the Endcliffe Park cafe which used to be at the entrance to the park Photo: Copied by Sheffield Newspapers

Workmen with a suction tanker at work removing the oil pollution from the Porter Brook in Endcliffe Park, August 7, 1977

3. Pollution

Workmen with a suction tanker at work removing the oil pollution from the Porter Brook in Endcliffe Park, August 7, 1977 Photo: Nancy Fielder

On the stepping stones in Endcliffe Park, January 1, 1967

4. Stepping stones

On the stepping stones in Endcliffe Park, January 1, 1967 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

