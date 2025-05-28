Sheffield and District Junior Sunday League Second Division E runners up Bradway JFC pictured on May 2, 1997Sheffield and District Junior Sunday League Second Division E runners up Bradway JFC pictured on May 2, 1997
Sheffield and District Junior Sunday League Second Division E runners up Bradway JFC pictured on May 2, 1997

Sheffield retro: 17 newly unearthed Sunday League team photos sure to bring back memories

By Jane Salt
Published 28th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Photos from our archives take a look back at Sheffield’s Sunday League team photos through the years.

These team photos capture both junior and senior teams from the 90s through to 2010.

Is your team featured, or can you spot anyone you know?

Vernon Logistics Sunday Sports League, the Wadsley Jack team pictured after last seasons 3-1 Steve Gee merit final victory over Hillsborough WMC on August 18, 1998

1. Wadsley Jack

Vernon Logistics Sunday Sports League, the Wadsley Jack team pictured after last seasons 3-1 Steve Gee merit final victory over Hillsborough WMC on August 18, 1998 Photo: Submitted

Sheffield Imperial Sunday league pictured on September 26, 2003

2. Imperial

Sheffield Imperial Sunday league pictured on September 26, 2003 Photo: Keith Lewis

Meadowhall Sunday League, Pack Horse Inn, High Green, Sheffield, left to right, back row:Tony Rice (physio), Jarrod West, Matt Howard, Richard Elson, Jason Kirk (goal keeper), Paul Harpham, Daryl Salmons, Nathan Griffin, Terry Robinson (manager). Front row: Nick Varley, Rob Hall, Craig Pinder, Brad Kershaw, Lee Myers, Greg Henshaw (assistant manager), Mark Rice (captain) and Steve Ganley, September 28, 2002

3. Pack Horse

Meadowhall Sunday League, Pack Horse Inn, High Green, Sheffield, left to right, back row:Tony Rice (physio), Jarrod West, Matt Howard, Richard Elson, Jason Kirk (goal keeper), Paul Harpham, Daryl Salmons, Nathan Griffin, Terry Robinson (manager). Front row: Nick Varley, Rob Hall, Craig Pinder, Brad Kershaw, Lee Myers, Greg Henshaw (assistant manager), Mark Rice (captain) and Steve Ganley, September 28, 2002 Photo: Submitted

Chesterfield Football Club players Janos Kovacs, Alex Bailey and Aaron Downes took time out of their busy training schedule this week to present Manor Rangers Under 13’s football team with a brand new kit. Manor Rangers Under 13’s play in the Sheffield District Junior Sunday League, pictured on September 8, 2005

4. Manor Rangers

Chesterfield Football Club players Janos Kovacs, Alex Bailey and Aaron Downes took time out of their busy training schedule this week to present Manor Rangers Under 13’s football team with a brand new kit. Manor Rangers Under 13’s play in the Sheffield District Junior Sunday League, pictured on September 8, 2005 Photo: Submitted

