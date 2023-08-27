News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
United set for Archer transfer boost as Villa boss explains good move
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Dramatic video shows oil tanker up in flames on M1 as road is closed

Sheffield Retro: 17 great photos to bring back nostalgic memories of the Sheffield Show in the 70s and 80s

They may call it the Sheffield Fayre now.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 27th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

And this year’s event, at Norfolk Park on Monday August 28, is billed celebrating its 20th year. But for many, The Sheffield Fayre is just the new version of the Sheffield Show, fondly remembered by thousands, and going back more many years.

For generations, before the event was moved to Norfolk Park, the big summer event in the city was the Sheffield Show, and back in the 1970s and 80s the event was a fixture at Hillsborough Park.

As well as stalls for all sorts of community groups and public service organisations, there was always a music stage as well.

We have delved into The Star’s archives to bring out pictures of that famous event in the 70s and 80s, when the summers always seemed sunny, to bring back the memories for those who remember the show, and show the younger one what it used to be like.

Can you see anyone you recognise in those old pictures?

These 19 pictures capture the Sheffield Show in the 70s and 80s

1. Sheffield Show

These 19 pictures capture the Sheffield Show in the 70s and 80s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheffield Show 19th July 1986. The Sheffield Pipe Band

2. Pipers

Sheffield Show 19th July 1986. The Sheffield Pipe Band Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Ouch! Paul Collinson gets the point at Sheffield Show, 1983

3. Cactus

Ouch! Paul Collinson gets the point at Sheffield Show, 1983 Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Sheffield Show, 2 Sept 1983 Youngsters try their hand at canoeing

4. Canoeing

Sheffield Show, 2 Sept 1983 Youngsters try their hand at canoeing Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page