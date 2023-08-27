They may call it the Sheffield Fayre now.

And this year’s event, at Norfolk Park on Monday August 28, is billed celebrating its 20th year. But for many, The Sheffield Fayre is just the new version of the Sheffield Show, fondly remembered by thousands, and going back more many years.

For generations, before the event was moved to Norfolk Park, the big summer event in the city was the Sheffield Show, and back in the 1970s and 80s the event was a fixture at Hillsborough Park.

As well as stalls for all sorts of community groups and public service organisations, there was always a music stage as well.

We have delved into The Star’s archives to bring out pictures of that famous event in the 70s and 80s, when the summers always seemed sunny, to bring back the memories for those who remember the show, and show the younger one what it used to be like.

Can you see anyone you recognise in those old pictures?

1 . Sheffield Show These 19 pictures capture the Sheffield Show in the 70s and 80s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Pipers Sheffield Show 19th July 1986. The Sheffield Pipe Band Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Cactus Ouch! Paul Collinson gets the point at Sheffield Show, 1983 Photo: submitted Photo Sales