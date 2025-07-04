We have put together 17 pictures of Sheffield folk all dressed up and having a ball all those years ago.
These nostalgic photos from our archives include many charity and fun events at venues around the city.
Can you see anyone you know?
1. St Luke's
Pictured at the St. Luke's Hospice Ball are Robert and Jean Wiseman, Linda and Phil Burns, and Jilly and Michael Wosskow, on October 4, 1999 Photo: Submitted
2. Medical Ball
Anna Mustill and Helen Dirmikis enjoying the Sheffield University Medical Ball at the Sheffield Cutlers' Hall on November 15, 1997 Photo: Steve Parkin
3. Hospital Ball
From left, Sue Barrett, Jo Harding, Jackie Hobbs, Christine Longton and Sarah McDougall at the Children's Hospital Ball at Baldwins Omega on July 26, 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Surgeons
Guests at the Surgeons' Ball at Baldwins Omega, Psalter Lane, Sheffield, on April 25, 1999 Photo: Freelance
