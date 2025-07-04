Sheffield Retro: 17 great photos show people all dressed up for nights out in Sheffield in the 90s and noughties

By Jane Salt
Published 4th Jul 2025, 08:52 BST
We have taken a look back down memory lane, to bring back memories of great nights out in the city in the 90s and noughties

We have put together 17 pictures of Sheffield folk all dressed up and having a ball all those years ago.

These nostalgic photos from our archives include many charity and fun events at venues around the city.

Can you see anyone you know?

Pictured at the St. Luke's Hospice Ball are Robert and Jean Wiseman, Linda and Phil Burns, and Jilly and Michael Wosskow, on October 4, 1999

1. St Luke's

Pictured at the St. Luke's Hospice Ball are Robert and Jean Wiseman, Linda and Phil Burns, and Jilly and Michael Wosskow, on October 4, 1999 Photo: Submitted

Anna Mustill and Helen Dirmikis enjoying the Sheffield University Medical Ball at the Sheffield Cutlers' Hall on November 15, 1997

2. Medical Ball

Anna Mustill and Helen Dirmikis enjoying the Sheffield University Medical Ball at the Sheffield Cutlers' Hall on November 15, 1997 Photo: Steve Parkin

From left, Sue Barrett, Jo Harding, Jackie Hobbs, Christine Longton and Sarah McDougall at the Children's Hospital Ball at Baldwins Omega on July 26, 1999

3. Hospital Ball

From left, Sue Barrett, Jo Harding, Jackie Hobbs, Christine Longton and Sarah McDougall at the Children's Hospital Ball at Baldwins Omega on July 26, 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson

Guests at the Surgeons' Ball at Baldwins Omega, Psalter Lane, Sheffield, on April 25, 1999

4. Surgeons

Guests at the Surgeons' Ball at Baldwins Omega, Psalter Lane, Sheffield, on April 25, 1999 Photo: Freelance

