Sheffield retro: 17 glorious photos of people enjoying themselves on nights out in 2004

By Jane Salt
Published 14th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Retro takes a look back at folks having fun in the clubs and bars of Sheffield twenty years ago.

Can you recognise yourself or anyone you know in this gallery of photos from people on nights out in 2004?

Providing the music at the Green Room (Sunday Jazz Night), left to right: Pat O'Kelleher and Bill Milligan, January 2004

1. Jazz night

Providing the music at the Green Room (Sunday Jazz Night), left to right: Pat O'Kelleher and Bill Milligan, January 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

At the Green Room (Sunday Jazz Night) Bill Cooke and Sophie Hall, January 2004

2. Green Room

At the Green Room (Sunday Jazz Night) Bill Cooke and Sophie Hall, January 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

At the Green Room (Sunday Jazz Night), left to right: Pete Storer, James Richardson, Andy H, Natalie Jones and Jon Dean, January 2004

3. Jazz Night

At the Green Room (Sunday Jazz Night), left to right: Pete Storer, James Richardson, Andy H, Natalie Jones and Jon Dean, January 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

At Corporation, Sheffield, left to right: Katie Dawson, Arianna Brown, March 2, 2004

4. Corporation

At Corporation, Sheffield, left to right: Katie Dawson, Arianna Brown, March 2, 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

