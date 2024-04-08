3 . Slippery slope

Making their way down the treacherous slopes of the slippery Den Bank are three of the competitors in the annual Hallam Chase, which is a test of strength and endurance for over three miles of the Rivelin Valley. They are (from left) Roger Hulley, Sheffield United Harriers, Eric Bentley and Lol Jones, both of Hallam Harriers, June 16, 1969 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers