Conservation work, the paddling pool, a duck race and much more feature in our gallery of photographs. Do you have memories of living, working, or just enjoying visiting the beautiful Rivelin Valley?
1. Hollins Bridge
This is Hollins Bridge, Hollins Lane, on the road from Rivelin to the lower end of Stannington in the days before it became a traffic hazard. The pub, of course, is the Holly Bush. Hollins Farm is in the background. Photo City Library Archives Photo: Sheffield Archives
2. Fatigues
Soldiers on fatigue duty at work in the Rivelin Valley, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Slippery slope
Making their way down the treacherous slopes of the slippery Den Bank are three of the competitors in the annual Hallam Chase, which is a test of strength and endurance for over three miles of the Rivelin Valley. They are (from left) Roger Hulley, Sheffield United Harriers, Eric Bentley and Lol Jones, both of Hallam Harriers, June 16, 1969 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Fire Station
The opening of Rivelin Valley Fire Station by the Lord Mayor, Ald Dan O'Neill, and Ald E Scott, Chairman of Engineering Services, with some of the firemen who had just given a demonstration, September 5, 1969 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers