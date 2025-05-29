Pubs, schools and activities feature in our gallery of photographs from our archives. Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Micro brewery
Del Tilling in his micro brewery at The Hillsborough Hotel, Sheffield, on November 15, 2001 Photo: Dean Atkins
2. Hotel
The Hillsborough Hotel, Sheffield, pictured on November 15, 2001 Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Tricks Snooker
It's a far cry from the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible for Jimmy White playing at the Tricks Snooker Club in Hillsborough. Jimmy poses with some of the members he played a frame of snooker with on December 1, 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Record shop
Chris Johnson of Hillsborough Records, Sheffield, pictured on April 18, 1997 Photo: Richardson
