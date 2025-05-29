Pictured at Marlcliffe Primary school, Marlcliffe Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, where the school held their arts week. Seen are children in costume with artist Andy Heath from the Yorkshire Art Space, who, with the children, created the 30 foot long mural on the wall. On the right is Ruth Brocklebank the school art co-ordinator. July 8, 2005Pictured at Marlcliffe Primary school, Marlcliffe Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, where the school held their arts week. Seen are children in costume with artist Andy Heath from the Yorkshire Art Space, who, with the children, created the 30 foot long mural on the wall. On the right is Ruth Brocklebank the school art co-ordinator. July 8, 2005
Pictured at Marlcliffe Primary school, Marlcliffe Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, where the school held their arts week. Seen are children in costume with artist Andy Heath from the Yorkshire Art Space, who, with the children, created the 30 foot long mural on the wall. On the right is Ruth Brocklebank the school art co-ordinator. July 8, 2005

Sheffield retro: 17 fascinating photos taking a look around Hillsborough in the 90s and noughties

By Jane Salt
Published 29th May 2025, 05:00 BST
Retro takes a look back at happenings in the Sheffield district of Hillsborough in the 90s and noughties

Pubs, schools and activities feature in our gallery of photographs from our archives. Can you recognise anyone you know?

Del Tilling in his micro brewery at The Hillsborough Hotel, Sheffield, on November 15, 2001

1. Micro brewery

Del Tilling in his micro brewery at The Hillsborough Hotel, Sheffield, on November 15, 2001 Photo: Dean Atkins

The Hillsborough Hotel, Sheffield, pictured on November 15, 2001

2. Hotel

The Hillsborough Hotel, Sheffield, pictured on November 15, 2001 Photo: Dean Atkins

It's a far cry from the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible for Jimmy White playing at the Tricks Snooker Club in Hillsborough. Jimmy poses with some of the members he played a frame of snooker with on December 1, 2002

3. Tricks Snooker

It's a far cry from the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible for Jimmy White playing at the Tricks Snooker Club in Hillsborough. Jimmy poses with some of the members he played a frame of snooker with on December 1, 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis

Chris Johnson of Hillsborough Records, Sheffield, pictured on April 18, 1997

4. Record shop

Chris Johnson of Hillsborough Records, Sheffield, pictured on April 18, 1997 Photo: Richardson

