These fascinating black and white images include steelworkers, street scenes, schools and buildings from the 1930s.
1. Celebrations
Sheffield Fire Brigade put on a fine display in this picture thought to be taken as part of King George V Silver Jubilee Celebrations in 1935 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Theatre
The Albert Hall in Barkers Pool that was destroyed by fire in 1937 and now the site of the former John Lewis building Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Steel workers
Frederick Archer (3rd from left bottom row) taken at Arthur Lee's steel works in the 1930s, on the site that is now Meadowhall Shopping Centre. Photo submitted Michael Archer Photo: Submitted Michael Archer
4. School days
Pupils at Ann's Road School, Heeley, Sheffield, in 1932 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
