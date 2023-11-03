News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 fascinating photos celebrating South Yorkshire's proud industrial heritage

These fascinating black and white images look back at workers in Sheffield and South Yorkshire over the last century.
By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Pictured in this retro photo gallery are steel workers, miners, and laundry and factory workers from industries that kept much of Sheffield and the surrounding area employed in years gone by.

The nostalgic images capture George Bassett factory workers sorting the liquorice allsorts in the 1960s, employees at Sheffield’s S R Gent Lingerie factory and Barnsley miners with the pit pony, among other scenes.

George Bassett workers sorting the liquorice allsorts in the 1960s

1. Sorting the allsorts

George Bassett workers sorting the liquorice allsorts in the 1960s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pit pony "Monarch" and miners at Woolley Colliery, Barnsley...July 1963... with pony boy Eric Humphrey, second from right

2. Pit pony

Pit pony "Monarch" and miners at Woolley Colliery, Barnsley...July 1963... with pony boy Eric Humphrey, second from right Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Mrs Edith Adams, left and Mrs K.Leeks washing the shirts of Sheffield Wednesday footballers - they now have an electric washing machine to lighten their work

3. Washing

Mrs Edith Adams, left and Mrs K.Leeks washing the shirts of Sheffield Wednesday footballers - they now have an electric washing machine to lighten their work Photo: Copyright Sheffield Newspapers

Shift workers in the packing section at George Bassett and Co.Ltd....May 19, 1965

4. Packing

Shift workers in the packing section at George Bassett and Co.Ltd....May 19, 1965 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

