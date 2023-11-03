Sheffield retro: 17 fascinating photos celebrating South Yorkshire's proud industrial heritage
These fascinating black and white images look back at workers in Sheffield and South Yorkshire over the last century.
By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Pictured in this retro photo gallery are steel workers, miners, and laundry and factory workers from industries that kept much of Sheffield and the surrounding area employed in years gone by.
The nostalgic images capture George Bassett factory workers sorting the liquorice allsorts in the 1960s, employees at Sheffield’s S R Gent Lingerie factory and Barnsley miners with the pit pony, among other scenes.
1 / 5