1. Churchill
The crowds greet Prime Minister Winston Churchill at Sheffield Grand Hotel, April 16,1951 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Alleyway
Change Alley, Sheffield, which ran from High Street to Norfolk Street, pictured soon after the Second World War, showing the scars of the 1940 Blitz. In the background is the shell of the shattered Burton's building at the corner of Angel Street and High Street, Circa 1950 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Grammar School
Sheffield City Grammer School Class RR, July 1951 Photo: Submitted
4. Lively
Dixon Lane, Sheffield pictured in 1950. Caption reads "There's something lively and "matey" about a shopping crowd. Let's keep the town alive a little later, on Saturday's at any rate". Photo: Sheffield Newspapers