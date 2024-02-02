News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield retro: 17 fabulous photos looking back to the 1950s

These photographs take a fascinating look back at life in Sheffield in the early 1950s
By Jane Salt
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

Can you remember any of these people, places or events featured in this retro photo gallery?

The crowds greet Prime Minister Winston Churchill at Sheffield Grand Hotel, April 16,1951

1. Churchill

The crowds greet Prime Minister Winston Churchill at Sheffield Grand Hotel, April 16,1951 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Change Alley, Sheffield, which ran from High Street to Norfolk Street, pictured soon after the Second World War, showing the scars of the 1940 Blitz. In the background is the shell of the shattered Burton's building at the corner of Angel Street and High Street, Circa 1950

2. Alleyway

Change Alley, Sheffield, which ran from High Street to Norfolk Street, pictured soon after the Second World War, showing the scars of the 1940 Blitz. In the background is the shell of the shattered Burton's building at the corner of Angel Street and High Street, Circa 1950 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheffield City Grammer School Class RR, July 1951

3. Grammar School

Sheffield City Grammer School Class RR, July 1951 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Dixon Lane, Sheffield pictured in 1950. Caption reads "There's something lively and "matey" about a shopping crowd. Let's keep the town alive a little later, on Saturday's at any rate".

4. Lively

Dixon Lane, Sheffield pictured in 1950. Caption reads "There's something lively and "matey" about a shopping crowd. Let's keep the town alive a little later, on Saturday's at any rate". Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield