George Appleyard with his donkeys on the beach at Cleethorpes in 1982placeholder image
Sheffield retro: 17 black and white photos of Sheffielders on trips to the seaside in a bygone era

By Jane Salt
Published 28th Jul 2025, 11:25 BST
It’s that time of year when we all enjoy a day out to see the sea, have an ice cream and hopefully have a paddle!

Our gallery of black and white photos takes a look back at some of your favourite seaside resorts with packed beaches, donkey rides and deckchairs over the years.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

Seafood and hot dogs for sale at Bridlington harbour in 1982

Seafood and hot dogs for sale at Bridlington harbour in 1982

The Bridlington lifeboat and crowds of holidaymakers at Bridlington in 1974

The Bridlington lifeboat and crowds of holidaymakers at Bridlington in 1974

Holiday crowds at Scarborough in May 1966

Holiday crowds at Scarborough in May 1966

Inshore trawler skipper Roy Jenkinson handing out free fish to housewives and holiday makers at Scarborough as part of the fishermen's protest at the low prices of fish on May 30, 1980

Inshore trawler skipper Roy Jenkinson handing out free fish to housewives and holiday makers at Scarborough as part of the fishermen's protest at the low prices of fish on May 30, 1980

