Sheffield retro: 16 timeless classics of school days in city back in 2002

By Jane Salt
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:44 BST
There are some classics here – including pne retro photos of a ‘wedding’ carried out as part of a religious eduction lesson.

A brainy teacher, a new head, sports teams and more feature in our Retro gallery.

Can you recognise anyone you know?

Pictured at Stocksbridge Junior school, Cedar Road, Stocksbridge, where pupils were putting on a show of 'A Song for Europe', June 28, 2002

1. A Song for Europe

Pictured at Stocksbridge Junior school, Cedar Road, Stocksbridge, where pupils were putting on a show of 'A Song for Europe', June 28, 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

Groom Sam Metcalfe (15) and bride Lisa Walsh (15), at St Mary's Church, Handsworth, after their "wedding". All was not quite as it seemed though. The ceremony was a simulation carried out as part of the Religious Education GCSE course at Handsworth Grange School, May 21, 2002

2. They tried to tell them they're too young....

Groom Sam Metcalfe (15) and bride Lisa Walsh (15), at St Mary's Church, Handsworth, after their "wedding". All was not quite as it seemed though. The ceremony was a simulation carried out as part of the Religious Education GCSE course at Handsworth Grange School, May 21, 2002 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Pupils from High Storrs School have recorded their own CD. Pictured are pupils, left to right, Peter Devine, Leon Mallett and Sam Skrzypczak chatting with Mark Neal, the record producer, February 6, 2002

3. Recording studio

Pupils from High Storrs School have recorded their own CD. Pictured are pupils, left to right, Peter Devine, Leon Mallett and Sam Skrzypczak chatting with Mark Neal, the record producer, February 6, 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis

King Edward VII school year 8 pupils who won basketball, cross country, rugby and athletics titles, July 17, 2002

4. Winning titles

King Edward VII school year 8 pupils who won basketball, cross country, rugby and athletics titles, July 17, 2002 Photo: Dean Atkins

