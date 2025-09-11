St Leger Festival Ladies' Day racegoers, from left, Emma Marsden, of Rossington, Sue Thomas, of Balby, Sharon Shaw, of Woodfield Plantation, Susan Samuel, of Warmsworth, Rachelle Alick, of Hatfield, Cindy Shaw, of Branton, Louise Hunston, of Rossington, Holly Cahill, of Lincoln and Janine Heaton, of Gainsborough, on September 14, 2007placeholder image
Sheffield Retro: 16 throwback photos of Ladies Day at St Leger Festival

By Jane Salt
Published 11th Sep 2025, 13:55 BST

These photos from our archive take a look back at Ladies Day at Doncaster’s famous St Leger Festival in the nineties and noughties.

All dressed up and having fun at the races, can you recognise anyone you know?

Ladies Day at the Doncaster St Leger Festival in 2005

1. Ladies Day

Ladies Day at the Doncaster St Leger Festival in 2005 Photo: DFP

Pictured at the St Leger Festival Ladies' Day are Amanda Crossland of Mexborough, and Selina Martin of Conisbrough, on September 5, 2005

2. Ladies Day

Pictured at the St Leger Festival Ladies' Day are Amanda Crossland of Mexborough, and Selina Martin of Conisbrough, on September 5, 2005 Photo: Steve Taylor

Cheering on her favourite horse at the St Leger Festival Ladies' Day is Georgina Mackey of Bessacarr, on September 5, 2005

3. Georgina

Cheering on her favourite horse at the St Leger Festival Ladies' Day is Georgina Mackey of Bessacarr, on September 5, 2005 Photo: Steve Taylor

Pictured at the St Leger Festival Ladies' Day are, from left, Mary Staniforth of Mexborough, Laura Carnell of Doncaster, Rachael Brady, Catherine Noble and Georgina Mackey, all of Bessacarr, on September 5, 2005

4. Hoping for a winner

Pictured at the St Leger Festival Ladies' Day are, from left, Mary Staniforth of Mexborough, Laura Carnell of Doncaster, Rachael Brady, Catherine Noble and Georgina Mackey, all of Bessacarr, on September 5, 2005 Photo: Steve Taylor

