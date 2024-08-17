Our Retro gallery takes a look back at just a few of the banks which have closed in the city centre and in districts around Sheffield.

The photos span several decades, from the 1950s right up to the 2020s.

A change in customer habits with increasing numbers of people going online or using mobile banking has in part led to the closure of many local banks.

Do you prefer to bank online or do you miss your local community bank?

1 . Martins Martins Bank was on Hounsfield Road, Sheffield, pictured here in June 1971

2 . TSB The former Trustee Savings Bank, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, pictured in 1997

3 . Kelvin A large branch of the Midland Bank at Kelvin Flats, Sheffield, September 1984

4 . The Moor A lone cyclist at the bottom of The Moor in 1959, with Barclays Bank in the background and the Midland Bank on the right