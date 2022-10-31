News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 16 pictures you'll only understand if you're from the steel city

We all love Sheffield – but there’s plenty of things that don’t make a blind bit of sense to those not from the city.

By Lucy Ball
4 minutes ago

Here are 16 photos of people, places and things you’ll only understand if you’re from Sheffield!

1. If you know, you know!

There are some things that you will only ever know if you are from the steel city

Photo: National World

2. David Bowie

This mural of David Bowie was created on Division Street but has since been removed.

Photo: JPI Media

3. Orchard Square people

As a child, you spent most of your life waiting for these two to put in an appearance in Orchard Square. When they did, it wasn't nearly as exciting as you thought it would be.

Photo: JPI Media

4. Henderson's relish

Hendo's has been a breakfast, dinner, tea, staple for every Sheffielder since 1885 - it is even used in cocktails these days!

Photo: JPI media

Sheffield
