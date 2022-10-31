Here are 16 photos of people, places and things you’ll only understand if you’re from Sheffield!
1. If you know, you know!
There are some things that you will only ever know if you are from the steel city
Photo: National World
2. David Bowie
This mural of David Bowie was created on Division Street but has since been removed.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Orchard Square people
As a child, you spent most of your life waiting for these two to put in an appearance in Orchard Square. When they did, it wasn't nearly as exciting as you thought it would be.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Henderson's relish
Hendo's has been a breakfast, dinner, tea, staple for every Sheffielder since 1885 - it is even used in cocktails these days!
Photo: JPI media