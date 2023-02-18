News you can trust since 1887
Fans queue for tickets for the fourth round FA cup match at the Sheffield Wednesday football ground.... January 1984
Sheffield retro: 16 photos to take you back to Sheffield in 1984 - including Mojo Club reunion

Today we are winding the clock back just under four decades to the mid-80s, with some more nostalgic photos of Sheffield from the archives.

By Jane Salt
2 minutes ago

These 14 retro pictures will take you back in time to 1984. Can you remember any of these people, places and events?

1. D-Day

Members of The Star readers club pictured on the beach at Arromanches, Normandy, during a D-Day landings tour in 1984

2. Young protesters

Sheffield Youth CND protesters pictured with their 'nuclear shelter' on Fargate, Sheffield, in April 1984

3. Hadfield's

The entrance to the Hadfield's East Hecla Works before closure, February 1984

4. Trip to the seaside

Excited children of miners pictured at Sheffield Midland Station before leaving for a trip to Blackpool during the miners strike, October 6, 1984

