Today we are winding the clock back just under four decades to the mid-80s, with some more nostalgic photos of Sheffield from the archives.
These 14 retro pictures will take you back in time to 1984. Can you remember any of these people, places and events?
1. D-Day
Members of The Star readers club pictured on the beach at Arromanches, Normandy, during a D-Day landings tour in 1984
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Young protesters
Sheffield Youth CND protesters pictured with their 'nuclear shelter' on Fargate, Sheffield, in April 1984
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Hadfield's
The entrance to the Hadfield's East Hecla Works before closure, February 1984
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Trip to the seaside
Excited children of miners pictured at Sheffield Midland Station before leaving for a trip to Blackpool during the miners strike, October 6, 1984
Photo: Dennis Lound staff