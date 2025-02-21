Sheffield retro: 16 photos showing what it was like growing up in Hackenthorpe and Frecheville

By Jane Salt
Published 21st Feb 2025, 06:45 BST
A search of our archives brings you these photographs looking back at growing up in the Sheffield districts of Hackenthorpe and Frecheville in the nineties and noughties.

Schools, football, cricket, fun days and more feature in our Retro gallery. Can you recognise anyone you know?

Hackenthorpe Warriors FC under 11s 2004-5

1. Warriors

Hackenthorpe Warriors FC under 11s 2004-5 Photo: Submitted

The 142nd Frecheville Brownies on their float at Frecheville Carnival, June 22, 1996

2. Carnival

The 142nd Frecheville Brownies on their float at Frecheville Carnival, June 22, 1996 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Pictured is the Bishop of Hallam, The Right Rev John Rawsthorne, opening the new classrooms at St John Fisher Junior School, Springwater Avenue, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, June 15, 1998

3. New classrooms

Pictured is the Bishop of Hallam, The Right Rev John Rawsthorne, opening the new classrooms at St John Fisher Junior School, Springwater Avenue, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, June 15, 1998 Photo: Steve Ellis

Trainer Kieren Gray pictured (centre) with the Frecheville cricket team, April 10, 2003

4. Cricket

Trainer Kieren Gray pictured (centre) with the Frecheville cricket team, April 10, 2003 Photo: Andrew Partridge

