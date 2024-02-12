The storm left four dead and more than 250 injured, with around 70,000 Sheffield homes damaged. Winds of 96mph ripped through the city and hundreds were left homeless
Our gallery of photographs takes a look back at the day and the aftermath of the storm.
1. Crookes
Our picture shows workmen boarding up the front of a house in Crookes after the gales had blown out the complete bedroom wall at the front of the house in February 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Attercliffe
Mr and Mrs Edward Thiel of Amberley Street, Attercliffe, watch as workmen repair their tv aerial after the 1962 hurricane Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Safe
David and William Trigg, safe in a school reception centre after the hurricane in Sheffield in February 1962 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Lucky escape
Two men escaped from their overturned lorry at Whiston, Rotherham after the February 1962 hurricane Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd