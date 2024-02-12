News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 16 photos showing destructive power of hurricane which tore through city in 1962

Friday February 16, 1962 was a dark day in Sheffield's history.
By Jane Salt
Published 12th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

A hurricane battered the city and the whole of South Yorkshire.

The storm left four dead and more than 250 injured, with around 70,000 Sheffield homes damaged. Winds of 96mph ripped through the city and hundreds were left homeless

Our gallery of photographs takes a look back at the day and the aftermath of the storm.

Our picture shows workmen boarding up the front of a house in Crookes after the gales had blown out the complete bedroom wall at the front of the house in February 1962

1. Crookes

Our picture shows workmen boarding up the front of a house in Crookes after the gales had blown out the complete bedroom wall at the front of the house in February 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Mr and Mrs Edward Thiel of Amberley Street, Attercliffe, watch as workmen repair their tv aerial after the 1962 hurricane

2. Attercliffe

Mr and Mrs Edward Thiel of Amberley Street, Attercliffe, watch as workmen repair their tv aerial after the 1962 hurricane Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

David and William Trigg, safe in a school reception centre after the hurricane in Sheffield in February 1962

3. Safe

David and William Trigg, safe in a school reception centre after the hurricane in Sheffield in February 1962 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Two men escaped from their overturned lorry at Whiston, Rotherham after the February 1962 hurricane

4. Lucky escape

Two men escaped from their overturned lorry at Whiston, Rotherham after the February 1962 hurricane Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

