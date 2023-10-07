It has been said that school days are among the best of your life.
So we’ve taken a look back at some Sheffield school photos from 20 years ago.
High Green, Abbey Lane and Arbourthorne primary schools are among those featured in our selection of images from the archives.
Take a look through our gallery of retro photos and see if you can see yourself or anyone you know.
1. High Green
High Green primary school teacher Sue Wilkinson with Y6 pupils, James Barlow, Kelly Roberts, Lewis Hague, Connor Galloway, Beth Phillips and Christie Lowe, April 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Closing
Head teacher Anne-Marie Morris (front left) pictured with some of the pupils from the Hazelbarrow School that closed for the last time on Friday, July 18, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Activemark
Pupils at Abbey Lane School celebrate the "Activemark" award from Sport England with PE co-ordinator Jackie Cottam, May 2003 Photo: Andrew Partridge
4. New CD
Pupils pictured with their new CD-Rom at Arbourthorne Primary School, March 2003 Photo: Roger Nadal