Sheffield retro: 16 photos of pupils from 2003 take you back to your school days

It has been said that school days are among the best of your life.
By Jane Salt
Published 7th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

So we’ve taken a look back at some Sheffield school photos from 20 years ago.

High Green, Abbey Lane and Arbourthorne primary schools are among those featured in our selection of images from the archives.

Take a look through our gallery of retro photos and see if you can see yourself or anyone you know.

High Green primary school teacher Sue Wilkinson with Y6 pupils, James Barlow, Kelly Roberts, Lewis Hague, Connor Galloway, Beth Phillips and Christie Lowe, April 2003

1. High Green

High Green primary school teacher Sue Wilkinson with Y6 pupils, James Barlow, Kelly Roberts, Lewis Hague, Connor Galloway, Beth Phillips and Christie Lowe, April 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson

Head teacher Anne-Marie Morris (front left) pictured with some of the pupils from the Hazelbarrow School that closed for the last time on Friday, July 18, 2003

2. Closing

Head teacher Anne-Marie Morris (front left) pictured with some of the pupils from the Hazelbarrow School that closed for the last time on Friday, July 18, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson

Pupils at Abbey Lane School celebrate the "Activemark" award from Sport England with PE co-ordinator Jackie Cottam, May 2003

3. Activemark

Pupils at Abbey Lane School celebrate the "Activemark" award from Sport England with PE co-ordinator Jackie Cottam, May 2003 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Pupils pictured with their new CD-Rom at Arbourthorne Primary School, March 2003

4. New CD

Pupils pictured with their new CD-Rom at Arbourthorne Primary School, March 2003 Photo: Roger Nadal

