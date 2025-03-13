Sheffield retro: 16 photos looking back at the Woodhead Tunnels

By Jane Salt
Published 13th Mar 2025, 06:45 BST
A former major rail link from Sheffield to Manchester, the Woodhead Tunnels are three parallel trans-Pennine 3-mile (4.8 km) long railway tunnels on the Woodhead Line.

The first tunnel opened in 1845 and the second was completed in 1853.

Both tunnels were difficult to maintain because of their narrowness and heavy rail traffic.

As both tunnels were too narrow to allow for electrification, it was decided to construct a third tunnel in the 1950s. Woodhead 3 opened in 1953.

The last train passed through the tunnels in 1981 when the line was closed.

Our Retro gallery takes a look back at work on the new Woodhead tunnel and views of the old tunnels through the years.

Opening day of the new Woodhead Tunnel at the Woodhead end, June 3, 1954, with the two former tunels to the left. Submitted by Stephen Gay Photo: Stephen Gay

Photo showing the new Woodhead Railway Tunnel on the right and the old tunnels to the left at the Woodhead end Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The new Woodhead tunnel showing the main lining shutter which moulded the concrete lining of the tunnel in the early 1950s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Looking along the new tunnel towards the Woodhead end showing the concrete lining in position, March 27, 1953 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

