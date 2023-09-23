News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 16 photos looking back at the 1950s including Winston Churchill visit

Winston Churchill was Prime Minister, the Woodhead tunnel was being built, and the first self-service supermarkets were appearing on the streets...
By Jane Salt
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Whether it was your time, or the time of your parents or grandparents, we hope you’ll enjoy these retro photos offering a fascinating glimpse back at life in Sheffield in the 1950s.

The crowds cheer Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill as he leaves Sheffield Midland Station on a visit to Sheffield on April 16, 1951

1. Churchill

The crowds cheer Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill as he leaves Sheffield Midland Station on a visit to Sheffield on April 16, 1951 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The new self-service store of Lipton's proves popular as it opens in Haymarket, Sheffield, on November 8, 1957

2. Self-service

The new self-service store of Lipton's proves popular as it opens in Haymarket, Sheffield, on November 8, 1957 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Passers-by pause to look at a car stranded in the flood water at Firth Park terminus... the car belonged to the Deputy Lord Mayor, Coun Oliver S Holmes, August 21, 1954

3. Flood

Passers-by pause to look at a car stranded in the flood water at Firth Park terminus... the car belonged to the Deputy Lord Mayor, Coun Oliver S Holmes, August 21, 1954 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A United States Air Force pilotless jet crashed into Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield, killing a 46-year-old woman and injuring seven patients... December 9, 1955

4. Plane crash

A United States Air Force pilotless jet crashed into Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield, killing a 46-year-old woman and injuring seven patients... December 9, 1955 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

