Winston Churchill was Prime Minister, the Woodhead tunnel was being built, and the first self-service supermarkets were appearing on the streets...
Whether it was your time, or the time of your parents or grandparents, we hope you’ll enjoy these retro photos offering a fascinating glimpse back at life in Sheffield in the 1950s.
1. Churchill
The crowds cheer Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill as he leaves Sheffield Midland Station on a visit to Sheffield on April 16, 1951 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Self-service
The new self-service store of Lipton's proves popular as it opens in Haymarket, Sheffield, on November 8, 1957 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Flood
Passers-by pause to look at a car stranded in the flood water at Firth Park terminus... the car belonged to the Deputy Lord Mayor, Coun Oliver S Holmes, August 21, 1954 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Plane crash
A United States Air Force pilotless jet crashed into Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield, killing a 46-year-old woman and injuring seven patients... December 9, 1955 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers