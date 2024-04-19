Sheffield retro: 16 photos looking back at Sheffield's Victoria Station

In January 1970, the final passenger trains pulled out of Sheffield's Victoria Station bringing to an end its almost 120-year service.
Here we take a look back at the station and its staff over the years.

A view of the approach to the Victoria (later the Royal Victoria Hotel), left, new in 1851, and the Victoria Railway Station, right, which closed in 1970 Photo: submitted

Sheffield Victoria Railway Station in its heydey Photo: Copied By Sheffield Newspapers

Officials at the Railway War Memorial at Sheffield Victoria Railway Station, circa 1930 Photo: Mike Waistell

The scene on platform three of the Sheffield Victoria Railway Station as one of the night trains is loaded by members of the parcels department, December 30, 1957 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

