Do these awaken any memories for you?
1. Old bus shelters
The old bus shelters on Pinstone Street, Sheffield, September 4, 1959 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Official opening
His Majesty King George VI turns the valve control wheel to officially open the Ladybower Reservoir on September 25, 1945 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Queen Mother
King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother), pictured at the inauguration of the Ladybower Reservoir, September 25, 1945. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Bomb scare
A bomb scare at Sheffield Town Hall during a Sheffield police inquiry into the so called Rhino Whip affair which caused the Police Chief Constable of the time to resign, September 19, 1963 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
