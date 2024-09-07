Sheffield retro: 16 photos looking back at September in years gone by

By Jane Salt
Published 7th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
This gallery of Retro photographs takes a look back at life in and around Sheffield from the 1940s through to the nineties during the month of September.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

The old bus shelters on Pinstone Street, Sheffield, September 4, 1959

1. Old bus shelters

The old bus shelters on Pinstone Street, Sheffield, September 4, 1959 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

His Majesty King George VI turns the valve control wheel to officially open the Ladybower Reservoir on September 25, 1945

2. Official opening

His Majesty King George VI turns the valve control wheel to officially open the Ladybower Reservoir on September 25, 1945 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother), pictured at the inauguration of the Ladybower Reservoir, September 25, 1945.

3. Queen Mother

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother), pictured at the inauguration of the Ladybower Reservoir, September 25, 1945. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A bomb scare at Sheffield Town Hall during a Sheffield police inquiry into the so called Rhino Whip affair which caused the Police Chief Constable of the time to resign, September 19, 1963

4. Bomb scare

A bomb scare at Sheffield Town Hall during a Sheffield police inquiry into the so called Rhino Whip affair which caused the Police Chief Constable of the time to resign, September 19, 1963 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

