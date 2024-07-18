Postcards from a ceramic chef, a sheep that loves beer, battery powered pigs, flat beer, and more feature in this colourful gallery of photographs from the 1990s.
1. Bandit the sheep
Pictured is the landlord of the White Hart, Penistone, Sam Thacker, with Bandit, his pet sheep, inside the pub on January 26, 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Missing chef
Pictured at the Stumble Inn Pub, Attercliffe, where landlord Murphy Underhay is seen with the cards that he keeps getting from a ceramic chef that was taken from the bar on Christmas Eve. The ceramic chef left behind a family of smaller ceramic chefs, February 6, 1998 Photo: Waistell
3. Flat beer
Pictured at the Cask and Cutler Pub, at the junction of Penistone Road and Infirmary Road, where landlord Neil Clarke is seen with a glass of his famous flat beer, January 21, 1999 Photo: Waistell
4. Pig confusion
Pictured is Pomona landlord Martin Chapman with the battery powered pigs which were at the centre of the 'pig confusion' in October 1998 Photo: Paul Chappells
