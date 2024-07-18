Sheffield retro: 16 photos looking back at pub landlords and landladies in the 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 18th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Take a look back at some of your favourite pub landlords and landladies in and around Sheffield in the 1990s.

Postcards from a ceramic chef, a sheep that loves beer, battery powered pigs, flat beer, and more feature in this colourful gallery of photographs from the 1990s.

Pictured is the landlord of the White Hart, Penistone, Sam Thacker, with Bandit, his pet sheep, inside the pub on January 26, 1999

1. Bandit the sheep

Pictured is the landlord of the White Hart, Penistone, Sam Thacker, with Bandit, his pet sheep, inside the pub on January 26, 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Stumble Inn Pub, Attercliffe, where landlord Murphy Underhay is seen with the cards that he keeps getting from a ceramic chef that was taken from the bar on Christmas Eve. The ceramic chef left behind a family of smaller ceramic chefs, February 6, 1998

2. Missing chef

Pictured at the Stumble Inn Pub, Attercliffe, where landlord Murphy Underhay is seen with the cards that he keeps getting from a ceramic chef that was taken from the bar on Christmas Eve. The ceramic chef left behind a family of smaller ceramic chefs, February 6, 1998 Photo: Waistell

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Cask and Cutler Pub, at the junction of Penistone Road and Infirmary Road, where landlord Neil Clarke is seen with a glass of his famous flat beer, January 21, 1999

3. Flat beer

Pictured at the Cask and Cutler Pub, at the junction of Penistone Road and Infirmary Road, where landlord Neil Clarke is seen with a glass of his famous flat beer, January 21, 1999 Photo: Waistell

Photo Sales
Pictured is Pomona landlord Martin Chapman with the battery powered pigs which were at the centre of the 'pig confusion' in October 1998

4. Pig confusion

Pictured is Pomona landlord Martin Chapman with the battery powered pigs which were at the centre of the 'pig confusion' in October 1998 Photo: Paul Chappells

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice