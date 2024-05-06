Sheffield retro: 16 photos looking back at nights out in and around Sheffield during the 90s and 2000s

Our gallery of photos look back at Sheffield folk enjoying themselves in the 90s and early 2000s
By Jane Salt
Published 6th May 2024, 06:00 BST

The Forum, Baldwins Omega and the Reflex 80s bar are among the venues featured.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Dance floor action at the Hip Joint, a new night at the Forum, Devonshire Street, July 1999

1. Dance floor

2. Forum

The Hartley House WMC fun night for the Sorake Beach Appeal, April 2005

3. Fun night

Mrs Kathleen Cox and Mrs Sarah Cox pictured at Owlerton Stadium for Ladies Night, September 4, 2001

4. Ladies night

