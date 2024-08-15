Dronfield is a small town which includes Dronfield Woodhouse and Coal Aston. It lies in the valley of the River Drone between Chesterfield and Sheffield.
Here we take a look back at the town from the early 1900s to the early 2000s. Do you have memories of living or working in Dronfield?
1. Town centre
A view of Dronfield town centre in January 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. High Street
A view along High Street, Dronfield, in 1979 with the Manor Hotel on the right Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Market day
The first day of the re-opening of the Dronfield market held in the car park behind the Civic Centre. Heavy rain spoiled the event although it was well attended by the public, July 17, 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Station
An old view of the Dronfield Railway Station Photo: Submitted
