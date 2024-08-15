Sheffield retro: 16 photos looking back at Dronfield from early 1900s to 2000s

By Jane Salt
Published 15th Aug 2024, 06:45 BST
Our Retro gallery takes a look back at the people, shops, pubs and more in the nearby town of Dronfield over the years.

Dronfield is a small town which includes Dronfield Woodhouse and Coal Aston. It lies in the valley of the River Drone between Chesterfield and Sheffield.

The Peak District National Park is three miles to the west.

Here we take a look back at the town from the early 1900s to the early 2000s. Do you have memories of living or working in Dronfield?

A view of Dronfield town centre in January 1971

1. Town centre

A view of Dronfield town centre in January 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A view along High Street, Dronfield, in 1979 with the Manor Hotel on the right

2. High Street

A view along High Street, Dronfield, in 1979 with the Manor Hotel on the right Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The first day of the re-opening of the Dronfield market held in the car park behind the Civic Centre. Heavy rain spoiled the event although it was well attended by the public, July 17, 1980

3. Market day

The first day of the re-opening of the Dronfield market held in the car park behind the Civic Centre. Heavy rain spoiled the event although it was well attended by the public, July 17, 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

An old view of the Dronfield Railway Station

4. Station

An old view of the Dronfield Railway Station Photo: Submitted

