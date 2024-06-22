Our photos include the prisoner of war camp and the hospital at Lodge Moor, the old Fulwood sports ground and observatory, and much more.
1. Shops
Shops at Brooklands Avenue in the centre of Fulwood, Sheffield, March 1, 1974Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Clock tower
The tower at the old Lodge Moor HospitalPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Football club
Fulwood Church Football Club, but when was the picture taken?Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. POW
Lodge Moor prisoner of war camp site pictured in 1949. The site became a military camp in World War 1 and Sheffield City Battalion was raised there. After 1919 the Sheffield Corporation bought the land and took down most of the huts, a few being kept for some years as an emergency hospital for smallpox. Then in 1939 the camp was requisitioned again at the start of World War 11Photo: Sheffield Newspapers