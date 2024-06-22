Sheffield retro: 16 photos looking back at city's 'safest' suburbs Fulwood and Lodge Moor

By Jane Salt
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Named amongst the safest areas of Sheffield to live, our gallery of photographs take a look back at the districts of Fulwood and Lodge Moor through the years

Our photos include the prisoner of war camp and the hospital at Lodge Moor, the old Fulwood sports ground and observatory, and much more.

Shops at Brooklands Avenue in the centre of Fulwood, Sheffield, March 1, 1974

1. Shops

Shops at Brooklands Avenue in the centre of Fulwood, Sheffield, March 1, 1974Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The tower at the old Lodge Moor Hospital

2. Clock tower

The tower at the old Lodge Moor HospitalPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Fulwood Church Football Club, but when was the picture taken?

3. Football club

Fulwood Church Football Club, but when was the picture taken?Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Lodge Moor prisoner of war camp site pictured in 1949. The site became a military camp in World War 1 and Sheffield City Battalion was raised there. After 1919 the Sheffield Corporation bought the land and took down most of the huts, a few being kept for some years as an emergency hospital for smallpox. Then in 1939 the camp was requisitioned again at the start of World War 11

4. POW

Lodge Moor prisoner of war camp site pictured in 1949. The site became a military camp in World War 1 and Sheffield City Battalion was raised there. After 1919 the Sheffield Corporation bought the land and took down most of the huts, a few being kept for some years as an emergency hospital for smallpox. Then in 1939 the camp was requisitioned again at the start of World War 11Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldFulwood