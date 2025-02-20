Sheffield retro: 16 photos giving you a look around Sheffield in the early 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 20th Feb 2025, 06:45 BST
A search of our archives brings you these nostalgic images of all things Sheffield in the early 1990s.

Schools, sports, bars and more feature in our Retro gallery from the 1990s. Do they bring back memories?

General view of the front of the Warp Records record store in Sheffield, 1990 (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

1. Warp Records

General view of the front of the Warp Records record store in Sheffield, 1990 (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images) Photo: Martyn Goodacre

Some of the pupils of King Edward VII school taking part in the fun run in aid of Leukemia Research, June 14, 1991

2. Fun run

Some of the pupils of King Edward VII school taking part in the fun run in aid of Leukemia Research, June 14, 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A look inside the Ratners Rest bar in the Globe Works, Penistone Road, Sheffield, January 1991

3. Ratners Rest

A look inside the Ratners Rest bar in the Globe Works, Penistone Road, Sheffield, January 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Brian Deane being mobbed by fans after the Sheffield United v Bournemouth match, 28 April 1990

4. Fans

Brian Deane being mobbed by fans after the Sheffield United v Bournemouth match, 28 April 1990 Photo: Hastings

