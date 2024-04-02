Can you remember the Andrews Art Shop on Holly Lane or the Castle House department store?
1. C & A
The C & A Sheffield store pictured in March 1998 Photo: Paul Chappells
2. BHS
British Home Stores, The Moor, Sheffield, pictured in March 1998 Photo: Paul Chappells
3. Art Shop
Shop manager Elaine Fothergill at the door of Andrews Art Shop, Holly Lane, that will soon be closed for good, March 18, 1999 Photo: Waistell staff
4. Closing down
The manager of Andrews Art Shop, Holly Lane, Sheffield, Elaine Fothergill (left), with staff, left to right, Ann Sanderson, and Susan Jubb. They have been told that the shop is to close down, March 18, 1999 Photo: Waistell