Sheffield retro: 16 of the best photos looking back at Sheffield shops in the 90s, including Castle House

These nostalgic photos take a look back at the shops in Sheffield during the 1990s.
By Jane Salt
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

Can you remember the Andrews Art Shop on Holly Lane or the Castle House department store?

The C & A Sheffield store pictured in March 1998

1. C & A

The C & A Sheffield store pictured in March 1998 Photo: Paul Chappells

British Home Stores, The Moor, Sheffield, pictured in March 1998

2. BHS

British Home Stores, The Moor, Sheffield, pictured in March 1998 Photo: Paul Chappells

Shop manager Elaine Fothergill at the door of Andrews Art Shop, Holly Lane, that will soon be closed for good, March 18, 1999

3. Art Shop

Shop manager Elaine Fothergill at the door of Andrews Art Shop, Holly Lane, that will soon be closed for good, March 18, 1999 Photo: Waistell staff

The manager of Andrews Art Shop, Holly Lane, Sheffield, Elaine Fothergill (left), with staff, left to right, Ann Sanderson, and Susan Jubb. They have been told that the shop is to close down, March 18, 1999

4. Closing down

The manager of Andrews Art Shop, Holly Lane, Sheffield, Elaine Fothergill (left), with staff, left to right, Ann Sanderson, and Susan Jubb. They have been told that the shop is to close down, March 18, 1999 Photo: Waistell

