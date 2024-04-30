How many can you remember?
1. Champion nail bender
Pictured at the reopening ceremony of the Nailmakers Arms pub at Norton are champion nail bender Ben Read (right) demonstrating the art to William Younger's Inns Director John Campbell (left) and licensees Duggie and Pat Williams, August 9, 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. First pints
Pulling the first pints at the official re-opening after refurbishment of the Arbourthorne Hotel are Sheffield Wednesday and United FC players, left to right: Mel Sterland, Gary Shelton (Sheffield Wednesday), Josie and Terry Fisher (landlady and landlord), Charlie Williamson (Sheffield Wednesday) and Russell Black (Sheffield United), December 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Beer Engine
John and Caroline Lynch at the Beer Engine Pub in April 1996 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Belfry
Licensee Kevin Greensmith and wife Elaine of the Belfry at Beighton in August 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers