Sheffield retro: 16 of the best photos looking back at Sheffield pubs of the 80s and 90s

Our gallery of photos takes a look back at Sheffield pubs, landlords and landladies of the 80s and 90s.
By Jane Salt
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:44 BST

How many can you remember?

Pictured at the reopening ceremony of the Nailmakers Arms pub at Norton are champion nail bender Ben Read (right) demonstrating the art to William Younger's Inns Director John Campbell (left) and licensees Duggie and Pat Williams, August 9, 1984

1. Champion nail bender

Pulling the first pints at the official re-opening after refurbishment of the Arbourthorne Hotel are Sheffield Wednesday and United FC players, left to right: Mel Sterland, Gary Shelton (Sheffield Wednesday), Josie and Terry Fisher (landlady and landlord), Charlie Williamson (Sheffield Wednesday) and Russell Black (Sheffield United), December 1981

2. First pints

John and Caroline Lynch at the Beer Engine Pub in April 1996

3. Beer Engine

Licensee Kevin Greensmith and wife Elaine of the Belfry at Beighton in August 1987

4. Belfry

