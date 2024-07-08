Sports days, festivals, Sport Relief, a dog show and much more feature in this colourful gallery of photographs from July 2004.
1. Funday
Lottie and Martha Scattergood with their balloon sculptures at the National Childbirth Trust Funday at the Botanical Gardens, Sheffield, July 11, 2004Photo: Dean Atkins
2. Cheers
Cheering their classmates on in the obstacle race at Mansel Primary School sports day, July 13, 2004Photo: Stuart Hastings
3. Camp
Pictured at the Sheffield United Football Academy, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, where Sheffield United Manager Neil Warnock joined forces with former United star Tony Currie to launch the summer soccer camp for young players, July 27, 2004Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Dracula Spectacula
Pictured at the Sir Harold Jackson school, Bradway Drive, Sheffield, where the dress rehearsal of their Dracula Spectacula was held. Seen, left to right: Rebecca Hainsworth as Countess Wraith, Ollie Beech as Dracula, and Sam England as Genghis, July 13, 2004Photo: Mike Waistell