Pictures from our archive take a look back at the city’s schools in 2004. Who do you recognise from our gallery?
1. School show
Pictured at the All Saints RC School, Granville Road, Sheffield, where they held a rehearsal for their school show 'Little Shop of Horrors'. Seen is Matthew Walker in the centre with one of the plants, and other cast members, March 18, 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell
2. World Book Day
Dressed up for World Book Day at Angram Bank Primary School, High Green. March 2004 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Fashion parade
Pupils from Brantwood School, Kenwood Bank, Nether Edge, Sheffield, show off their clothes from Atkinsons ready for their charity fashion show on April 1, 2004 Photo: Andrew Partridge
4. Wildlife garden
Broomhill Infants School's wildlife garden celebrates its 25th Anniversary. Pictured in the gardens hut are pupils with garden teacher Marion Shepherd, October 20, 2004 Photo: Steve Ellis
