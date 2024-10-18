Sheffield retro: 16 of the best photos looking back at school days in 2004

By Jane Salt
Published 18th Oct 2024, 06:45 BST
Are you one of the young people pictured in our retro gallery of photographs from Sheffield’s schools 20 years ago?

Pictures from our archive take a look back at the city’s schools in 2004. Who do you recognise from our gallery?

Pictured at the All Saints RC School, Granville Road, Sheffield, where they held a rehearsal for their school show 'Little Shop of Horrors'. Seen is Matthew Walker in the centre with one of the plants, and other cast members, March 18, 2004

1. School show

Pictured at the All Saints RC School, Granville Road, Sheffield, where they held a rehearsal for their school show 'Little Shop of Horrors'. Seen is Matthew Walker in the centre with one of the plants, and other cast members, March 18, 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell

Dressed up for World Book Day at Angram Bank Primary School, High Green. March 2004

2. World Book Day

Dressed up for World Book Day at Angram Bank Primary School, High Green. March 2004 Photo: Roger Nadal

Pupils from Brantwood School, Kenwood Bank, Nether Edge, Sheffield, show off their clothes from Atkinsons ready for their charity fashion show on April 1, 2004

3. Fashion parade

Pupils from Brantwood School, Kenwood Bank, Nether Edge, Sheffield, show off their clothes from Atkinsons ready for their charity fashion show on April 1, 2004 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Broomhill Infants School's wildlife garden celebrates its 25th Anniversary. Pictured in the gardens hut are pupils with garden teacher Marion Shepherd, October 20, 2004

4. Wildlife garden

Broomhill Infants School's wildlife garden celebrates its 25th Anniversary. Pictured in the gardens hut are pupils with garden teacher Marion Shepherd, October 20, 2004 Photo: Steve Ellis

