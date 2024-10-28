Sheffield retro: 16 of the best photos looking back at Heeley and Meersbrook

By Jane Salt
Published 28th Oct 2024, 06:45 BST

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we remember the people and events in the Sheffield districts of Heeley and Meersbrook in the nineties

Our colourful gallery includes schools, festivals, charity events, fun in the park and much more.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Some of the pupils from the Anns Grove Primary School who planted bulbs at the Heeley Millenium Park, Heeley, December 16, 1998

1. Planting bulbs

Some of the pupils from the Anns Grove Primary School who planted bulbs at the Heeley Millenium Park, Heeley, December 16, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

Children enjoy a fancy dress walk in Meersbrook Park in October 1997

2. Walk in the park

Children enjoy a fancy dress walk in Meersbrook Park in October 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells

Heeley Red Lion football team members, Mark, Mick, Paul, Ian, Martin Plumtree and Club Secretary Ray (front), February 9, 1999

3. Red Lion team

Heeley Red Lion football team members, Mark, Mick, Paul, Ian, Martin Plumtree and Club Secretary Ray (front), February 9, 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson

Pupils from Meersbrook Bank School painted a mural at the White Lion pub, London Road South, Heeley. Our picture shows pupils with mural designer Zoe Thornton right, June 25, 1999

4. Mural

Pupils from Meersbrook Bank School painted a mural at the White Lion pub, London Road South, Heeley. Our picture shows pupils with mural designer Zoe Thornton right, June 25, 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal

